EU MP extols Ethiopia’s ‘sweeping reforms’

The Portuguese member of the European Union (EU) Parliament closely attached to the politics of Ethiopia, Ana Gomez, is on official visit to Ethiopia.She was welcomed by Patriots-Guenbot 7 Chairman, Berhanu Nega, one of the prominent leaders of opposition parties and other celebrities at Bole International Airport.

Ana Gomez had bitter relationship with the incumbent party, the Ethiopian Peoples’ Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), due to her critical comments after the May 2005 disputed elections.

Speaking to journalists upon her arrival, Gomez appreciated the ongoing sweeping reforms underway in the country under the leadership of Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed.

She added that the release of political and other prisoners is commendable.

The EU MP revealed that she will leave the parliament at the end of this year, pledging to share her experience in the process of building democracy to Ethiopia.

Gomez held discussion with Ethiopian authorities and leaders of civic society organizations, it was learned.