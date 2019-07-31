EU names election observer team for Mozambique

The European Union has named Ignacio Sánchez Amor, to lead its electoral observation mission to Mozambique for next year’s October 15 general elections.The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini said that the decision once again reflects its commitment to support the consolidation of democracy in Mozambique, where it has ben observing elections since 1994.

“The 2019 elections in Mozambique come at a particularly important time in the country’s history, when real progress towards a comprehensive peace agreement has paved the way for permanent reconciliation and reform implementation,” said Mogherini in comments emailed to APA on Wednesday.

He explained the importance of a successful electoral process, saying that it can contribute to the stability and confidence needed for the country’s growth and development.

“I am confident that Head of Mission Ignacio Sánchez Amor will lead a successful mission that will once again make a positive contribution to strengthening democracy in Mozambique,” Federica Mogherini added.

Sánchez Amor, said that “these elections are taking place in the context of important changes in the administrative structure of the country, including the decentralization of key aspects of governance.”

He underlined the objective of the Election Observation Mission by stating that it hopes to make a positive contribution – through objective and impartial assessments and constructive recommendations – to a credible, transparent and inclusive global process.

Composed of nine analysts, the Electoral Observation Mission’s core team arrives in Maputo on 31 August, where it will remain until the electoral process is completed and will prepare a comprehensive final report.

Upon the arrival of the core team, they will join 32 other long-term observers to be deployed across the country.

Another 76 short-term observers will be deployed on the polling day.

The EU Election Observation Mission says it looks forward to cooperation and communication with other international and national observation missions.

The EU says it will continue to work with the Mozambican authorities and all relevant actors to implement the recommendations of their country observation missions.

Mozambique will hold presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections on October 15 next year,