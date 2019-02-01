EU offers €20m grant to improve Liberia vocational training

Liberia’s Youth and Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson has disclosed that the European Union (EU) is providing a grant of €20 million ($22.9 million) to be used for the improvement of Technical Vocation Education Training (TVET) comprising both formal and informal sectors.According to Minister Wilson, his ministry is co-implementing the project with the Ministry of Education.

TVET institutions to benefit from the grant are the Monrovia Vocational Training Center (MVTC), Cape Palmas High School, Zwedru Multilateral High School, Sinoe Multilateral High School, Booker Washington Institute and William V.S. Tubman High School.

The grant will allow the government to train 50 TVET teachers in Liberia and abroad in the spirit of the agreement by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the implementing partner, as well as provide modern equipment for these centers, said Minister Wilson.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports and partners are currently interviewing shortlisted applicants for the teacher training opportunity following the announcement about the exercise, the Sports Minister further disclosed.

“It was agreed that after the training of 50 teachers, the government of Liberia will absorb them as civil servants by placing them on its payroll. There will also be infrastructural development in the project that comprises a production unit in woodwork at MVTC to help our young carpenters compete with other institutions in the government procurement processes,” the minister pointed out.