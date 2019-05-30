EU official Luca Jahier on official visit to Ethiopia

Luca Jahier, President of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), who is on an official visit to Ethiopia, met and held discussions with government officials and ministers.Jahier was briefed about the latest reforms in Ethiopia, including reforms for women’s health, political and economic empowerment, youth employment and education.

In a Twitter post onThursday, Jahier said he conferred with Misgana Araga, State Minister for Trade and Industry on EU-Africa trade, the new African Free Trade Area and plans for Ethiopia to become the light manufacturing hub of Africa.

Moreover, the EESC President “had the opportunity to meet Birtukan Mideksa, Chairperson of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) and discuss electoral reforms for next year’s elections and how the role of Civil Society in elections can be enhanced.”

He also visited the Gambella regional state, where over 410.000 refugees from South Sudan are hosted in very well organized camps. He further held discussion about the progressive Ethiopian reforms on Refugee Integration with Addisu Kebenesa, Deputy Director General of the Administration for Refugee and Returnee Affairs (ARRA).

In addition to Ethiopian officials, Luca Jahier met with Amira Elfadil Mohammed Elfadil, Commissioner of Social Affairs at the African Union Commission and Ambassador of the European Union to Ethiopia, Johan Borgstam as well as national and international NGOs.