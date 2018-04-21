EU parliament president wants further probe of Maltese journalist’s murder

European Parliament leader Antonio Tajani called on authorities to pursue those who ordered the killing of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia after colleagues published more of her investigations and delved into the mystery surrounding her death.

Caruana Galizia was murdered last year in a car bombing after exposing entrenched corruption among Malta’s elite, and this week journalists released a series of revelations that emerged from documents she had left behind.

Three men have been arrested for the murder, but Tajani says authorities should investigate if higher powers ordered the killing of Caruana Galizia.

“We’re not going to shut up, we’re not going to stop investigating until we find who sent Daphne Caruana Galizia’s killers,” Tajani said in an interview published on Saturday by Italian daily La Repubblica.

Tajani, 64, says the journalist’s death must be resolved if Europe wants to differentiate itself from countries where journalists are routinely killed or imprisoned for political reasons.

“We have to be hard, otherwise how can we complain about (Vladimir) Putin or (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan?”

La Repubblica is the Italian representative on the “Daphne Project”, which has seen journalists from 18 media outlets around the world secretly sifting through documents.

Caruana Galizia, 53 when she was killed, gained a huge audience by shedding light on the dark-side of Maltese politics.

In the years leading up to her death she had gone after the ruling Labour party, virulently attacking Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, and more recently had also targeted the leader of the opposition.

“Investigations can’t favour one political side, they have to uncover the truth and make it clear that in Europe you can’t kill journalists when they discover something inconvenient,” said Tajani.