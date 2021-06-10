EU Parliament urged to be neutral in Rabat-Madrid crisis

The Pan-African Parliament (PAP) has asked its European counterpart not to get involved in the bilateral crisis between the Kingdom of Morocco and Spain.The Pan-African Parliament did not beat about the bush to remind its European counterpart of the posture to adopt in the crisis between Morocco and Spain. For the African regional institution, the dispute between Rabat and Madrid “is a bilateral crisis that can be sorted out by diplomatic means or through direct bilateral negotiations.”

Indeed, the African Parliament recalls, citing commitments made by the two institutions in Abidjan (Ivory Coast) in 2017 that “all problems opposing two states fall under the bilateral relations between them, and the two legislative bodies can only intervene in case they have discussed this problem beforehand.”

With this in mind, the pan-African organization therefore pleaded with the “European Parliament to refrain from taking any position that could exacerbate tensions and called on both parties to resolve the crisis, using a purely bilateral framework.

The outgoing president of the PAP and goodwill ambassador, Hon. Roger Nkodo Dang also welcomed the decision of King Mohammed VI to recover from Europe, all unaccompanied Moroccan minors who illegally entered the European Union.

He also hailed the various efforts made by Morocco, particularly in the fight against terrorism, illegal immigration and trafficking in human beings, while respecting the principles and requirements of the partnership that unites it with the European Union and with its regional environment.

Finally, the Pan-African Parliament welcomes the initiative taken by Morocco to host the first African center dedicated to the study and examination of illegal immigration, called “African Migration Observatory.”