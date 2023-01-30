Business › Finances

Happening now

EU Presents New Financing , Investment Tool in Cameroon

Published on 30.01.2023 at 16h51 by Nana Kamsu Kom

EU presents its new financing and investment tool

Yaounde, will host on January 31, 2023, a workshop to present the new financial instrument ”Global Europe” and the investment strategy ”Global Gateway” of the European Union (EU).

 

The Global Gateway investment strategy is a large-scale investment by Team Europe. In Cameroon, it is deployed through the Multi-Annual Indicative Programme (MIP). Launched on 2 February 2022, this programme governs the EU’s intervention in Cameroon within the framework of their cooperation over the period 2021-2027. It is therefore an initial envelope of 178 million euros or 116.7 billion CFA francs that will be paid as financial support for the period 2021-2024, under it. For the last three years 2025-2027, the financial allocation will be determined following a portfolio performance review in 2024.

At the continental level, Global Gateway will aim to accompany Africa towards a strong, inclusive, green and digital recovery and transformation. This will be achieved by accelerating the green transition; accelerating the digital transition; accelerating sustainable growth and the creation of decent jobs; strengthening health systems and improving education and training. 150 billion for 6 years (2021-2027).

For its part, the Global Europe financial instrument has multi-annual indicative programmes implemented through the Team Europe approach. The team is made up of the EU, the members and their respective financial and development institutions, including the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development .

Tags : | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top