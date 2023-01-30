EU Presents New Financing , Investment Tool in Cameroon

Yaounde, will host on January 31, 2023, a workshop to present the new financial instrument ”Global Europe” and the investment strategy ”Global Gateway” of the European Union (EU).

The Global Gateway investment strategy is a large-scale investment by Team Europe. In Cameroon, it is deployed through the Multi-Annual Indicative Programme (MIP). Launched on 2 February 2022, this programme governs the EU’s intervention in Cameroon within the framework of their cooperation over the period 2021-2027. It is therefore an initial envelope of 178 million euros or 116.7 billion CFA francs that will be paid as financial support for the period 2021-2024, under it. For the last three years 2025-2027, the financial allocation will be determined following a portfolio performance review in 2024.

At the continental level, Global Gateway will aim to accompany Africa towards a strong, inclusive, green and digital recovery and transformation. This will be achieved by accelerating the green transition; accelerating the digital transition; accelerating sustainable growth and the creation of decent jobs; strengthening health systems and improving education and training. 150 billion for 6 years (2021-2027).

For its part, the Global Europe financial instrument has multi-annual indicative programmes implemented through the Team Europe approach. The team is made up of the EU, the members and their respective financial and development institutions, including the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development .