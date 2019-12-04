EU recalls envoy to Malawi

Published on 04.12.2019 at 17h21 by APA News

The European Union has recalled its envoy to Malawi, Sandra Paesen amid allegations that she was meddling in the southern African country’s internal politics.According to the local press, Paesen has been recalled for her involvement in the protests against a sexual scandal in a rural area near Lilongwe where policemen allegedly raped women and girls.

The policemen were retaliating following the death of their colleague who was allegedly killed in the line of duty by angry residents.

The residents allegedly blocked the road that connects Mchinji border to Zambia and the capital Lilongwe during this year’s post-poll demonstrations.

The police were deployed to quail the situation but in turn one was killed.

The government through Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote to EU to complain on the matter.

Meanwhile, EU has given Peasant a week to leave the country.

Paesen has been EU envoy to Malawi since October 2018.