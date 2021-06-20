International › APA

EU regrets impossibility of sending an election observation mission to Ethiopia

Published on 20.06.2021 at 01h21 by APA News

The European Union (EU) Saturday announced that it regrets the impossibility of sending an election observation mission to Ethiopia.Last March, the EU announced a decision to cancel its plan to monitor deploying Ethiopia’s 6th general elections scheduled for 21, 2021.

The EU said negotiations to deploy the observation mission had fallen apart over disagreements on telecommunications technologies. The EU wanted to import satellite communication equipment, which Ethiopian authorities refused.

 

Aware of the importance of these elections for the political transition in Ethiopia, the EU has supported the electoral process and the work of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE).

The EU commended the efforts deployed by NEBE personnel around the country, and welcomed the public commitment of the Ethiopian government to hold democratic and peaceful elections. Yet, the EU regrets the impossibility of sending an election observation mission.

The EU said it will stand by Ethiopia in the implementation of democratic reforms as well as reconciliation efforts that would emerge from an inclusive and transparent dialogue.

Ethiopia remains in a complex domestic situation. Concerned with ongoing violence  across the country, human rights violations and political tensions, harassment of media workers and detained opposition members, the EU calls upon the government and local and regional authorities to ensure a transparent and safe process, to guarantee the free and equal participation of all political parties and candidates involved, EU’s statement  added.

