EU renews sanctions against Zimbabwe

The European Union (EU) has renewed targeted sanctions against Zimbabwean individuals and a state-owned arms manufacturing and procurement firm as it resolved to continue with measures to force the Harare authorities to implement political reforms.In a statement issued in Brussels on Monday, the European bloc maintained an arms embargo on the Zimbabwe Defence Industries for one year.

It lifted restrictions on four unidentified individuals. One of the individuals is believed to be former Zimbabwean strongman Robert Mugabe who died in September 2019.

One of the individuals still on the sanctions list is Mugabe’s wife, Grace.

The EU called on the Zimbabwean government to accelerate political and economic reforms as a matter of urgency.

“Perpetrators of human rights violations and abuses should swiftly be brought to justice and the recommendations of the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry should be implemented without further delay,” the bloc said in reference to an inquiry commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to probe the causes of post-poll violence in 2018.

The probe found out that army had acted in a heavy-handed manner in response to protests that accompanied the delayed release of presidential election results. At least six civilians were killed in the skirmishes.

The EU also called for an inclusive national dialogue, saying this “is key to finding structural and durable solutions to the challenges faced by Zimbabwe.”

The main opposition Movement for Democratic Change has boycotted an informal dialogue platform set up by Mnangagwa, and has demanded a neutral foreign mediator.