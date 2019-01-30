EU to mobilize 21b fCFA for Congo – Official

Paul Mateus Paula, head of the European Union (EU) Delegation in Congo, announced on Tuesday in Brazzaville that his structure will mobilize 21 billion CFA francs in 2019 for various projects of the Congolese government.Speaking during a press conference, Paula said the projects will improve people’s living conditions, particularly in Owando (north) and Nkayi (south).

“The EU will also contribute to the extension of the fishing wharf of the Pointe Noire Autonomous Port (PAPN), alongside the French Development Agency (AFD) with 19 billion CFA francs.

We also plan to revive economic activity at the port of Brazzaville through the installation of new cranes with 6.5 billion CFA francs,” the European diplomat added.

The EU will also support the diversification of the Congolese economy, with 8.1 billion CFA francs for SMEs, he continued.

Regarding the preservation of the environment and biodiversity, a budget of 4 billion CFA francs was planned.