EU to open border for citizens from 11 African nations

The European Union has announced the list of African countries whose citizens will be allowed to enter into its territory, reports said on Monday.According to a Euro news report on Monday, the EU will be allowing citizens of 11 African nations namely Ethiopia, Zambia, Mozambique, Angola, Namibia, Rwanda, Uganda, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco to enter into its territory as it opens border shortly.

The EU had closed boders as the COVID-19 infection surged, killing tens of thousands people in region.

As the European Union gets ready to reopen its borders, officials in Brussels are debating behind closed doors, the draft of two lists; one with those countries that will be accepted, and one for those which will not, as the territory struggle to meet their previously announced July 1st goal.

According to euronews, officials “could not reach an agreement”, that talks would continue and that the deadline to open the borders may very well be extended beyond July 1st.

Notably, Brazil, Qatar, the US and Russia were not on the approved list while UK nationals still have the same rights as EU citizens, as the end of Brexit transition is not until the end of the year.

The death toll from COVID-19 surpassed half a million people, a grim milestone for the global pandemic that seems to be resurgent in Europe as other regions are still grappling with the first wave.