International › APA

Happening now

EU to send military instructors to insurgent-hit Mozambique

Published on 01.07.2021 at 09h21 by APA News

European Union officials have agreed to set up a military mission in Mozambique to assist the southern African country train its security forces in fighting Islamic State-linked insurgents in its Cabo Delgado province.According to reports on Thursday, Portugal, France, Italy and Spain are among EU countries that have agreed to contribute military instructors for the mission to Mozambique.

Portugal is already providing training for Mozambican troops and Lisbon’s military instructors on the ground will make up some half of the new EU mission, according to the reports.

The reports said foreign ministers from the EU are due to formally sign off on the mission at a meeting on July 12.

The proposed EU mission comes weeks after the Southern African Development Community resolved in late June to deploy an intervention force for Mozambique where a deadly insurgency by the IS-linked militants has ravaged the gas-rich Cabo Delgado province since late 2017, claiming some 3,000 lives and displacing 800,000 people.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top