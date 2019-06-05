EU urges Liberians to ensure June 7 protest unfolds peacefully

The European Union (EU) Delegation and EU Member States’ Missions in the Liberian capital Monrovia have stressed the need to ensure that the June 7 protest unfolds peacefully.In a statement issued on Tuesday, the EU noted that Liberia has made “great progress” since the end of the civil conflict in 2003, in terms of peace, stability, democracy and security.

“This progress was possible thanks to the sustained efforts of the Liberian people, who cherish and uphold their hard-won peace. The 7th of June can be yet another moment for Liberians to show to the world that they can express themselves and engage with one another in a free, respectful and peaceful way, and that peace and democracy are on an irreversible course in Liberia,” the statement indicated.

The European Union (EU) Delegation said it was issuing the statement in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission in Monrovia (France, Germany, Ireland, Sweden and the UK):

It referenced Article 17 of the Liberian Constitution which states that all persons, at all times, in an orderly and peaceable manner, shall have the right to assemble and to petition the Government for

the redress of grievances.

In the exercise of this right, a protest has been planned by some Liberian organizations on 7 June, 2019, to present several concerns to the Government.

But the EU stressed that maintaining the peace and stability Liberia is now experiencing is everyone’s responsibility: the citizens and the Government, adding: “We welcome that the Government has acknowledged the Constitutional right of Liberians to peacefully protest, and committed to ensuring their protection.”

It said the EU Missions in Monrovia are aware and concerned about the difficult economic situation Liberia is going through and the hardship faced by the Liberian people.

In order to address and resolve the challenges Liberia is facing, the EU suggested that inclusive, regular and constructive dialogue is always the best avenue; a dialogue that enables Liberians to engage each other and work together to build the future of their country.

It expressed “deep” commitment to continuing to support Liberia’s peace-building and development efforts, and promised to continue assisting Liberia in the implementation of the Pro-Poor Agenda for

Prosperity and Development and in other critical areas.