EU, US warn citizens against travel to “violent” S/Africa

South Africa has declined to respond to accusations by the European Union, United States and Israeli governments that it has “high levels of crime” and that visitors – especially women – must take precautionary measures to avoid falling victims to the vice.The warnings said South Africa was prone to violent crime such as armed robbery, rape, car-jacking, mugging, and “smash-and-grab” attacks on vehicles.

The travel advisories from Brussels, Washington and Tel Aviv warned their nationals that in “South Africa, there is a high level of crime,” adding that the African country was battling violent crime, and women were particularly at risk to fall prey to rapists, robbers and hijackers.

The security concerns were perhaps heightened when an Israeli woman was gang-raped and robbed while on holiday in Mpumalanga Province in September last year.

“Violent crimes are also common, and target tourists. The majority of criminal episodes are concentrated in townships and homeless areas, including commercial areas, especially in the evenings and after dark,” the travel advisories said.

In addition, the warnings advised visiting women nationals not to walk alone as they were easy targets for the criminals – recommending to them not to use public transport, carry a lot of money or valuables, and to leave natural reserves and other tourist areas before dark as well as hiding valuables under the seats when driving.

But Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Clayson Monyela on Friday said his office would not comment on the travel advisories as a matter of policy.

South Africa’s high crime rate has been in the global spotlight for years, with some international organisations alleging its murder rate was on par with countries at war.