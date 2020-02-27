European Commission pledges direct backing for Africa anti-terrorism efforts

The European Commission on Thursday pledged direct support to the African Union Commission and African countries for their anti-terrorism efforts in the continent.“We should enable Africa and African countries to defend themselves against terrorism,” Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission said on Thursday in a joint news conference with AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.

According to her, the European Commission peace and security support for Africa will come in the form of training, capabilities, surveillance, among others.

We (she and Mahamat) have discussed deepening of AU-EU partnership in the areas of peace and security, climate change adaptation and mitigation, trade and investment, migration among others.

“It is a strong sign of interest we have in Africa,” she said in her opening speech of the meeting held at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa.

The European Commission president led the delegation of 22 commissioners for a daylong meeting, the 10th since the establishment of partnership between the two multilateral bodies in 2005.

Von der Leyen disclosed European Union’s interest to tap into the recently endorsed African Continental Free Trade Area.

“EU is the largest investor in and trading partner to Africa, and we want to maintain that,” she said.

MG/APA