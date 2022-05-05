Business › Finances

Happening now

European Investment Bank Invest Money In Cameroon.

Published on 05.05.2022 at 15h12 by Nana Kamsukom

EIB
Thomas Ostros pilots projects in Cameroon

The European Investment Bank has begun assessing its engegaments in Cameroon with a zeal to further expand. This is the contours of a four-day visit by officials of the financial institution to Cameroon.

The delegation is led by the Bank’s Vice President Thomas Ostros. The investment plan is the central preoccupation of an elaborate programme made available to journalists in Yaounde by Nikolaos Milianitis, Head of the Regional Representation for Central Africa of the EIB.

During a working visit from 5 to 7 May, Thomas Östros will sign agreements and meet actors from various sectors.
Cameroon will receive an important delegation from the European Investment Bank on 5 May.

It will be led by Thomas Östros, Vice-President of this financial institution. On the agenda of this three-day mission, bilateral meetings with members of government, meetings with the private sector, the banking sector and also visits to some projects including the hydroelectric dam Nachtigal-amont where the Bank participates to the tune of 49.2 billion F.

Two other highlights will mark this visit. These are the signing of financing agreements for development projects. The main event will be the signing of a blending finance agreement for the Belabo-Ngaoundere railway line renewal project for more than F80 billion. But also that of two lines of credit with the Commercial Bank Cameroon and the Community Credit of Africa under the rapid response facility against Covid-19 for the ultimate benefit of local SMEs. These funds will enable the banks to grant longer-term loans to Smes, which are essential for their growth at this time.

EIB is the only public bank operating both across Europe and around the world. We learn from every project we are involved in and our technical, environmental and economic experts share best practice gained from supporting transformational” explains the Vice President

Adding that their institution is also the world’s largest financier for both world- wide water investment and renewable energy; and has a unique understanding of supporting high-impact sustainable transport and business investment that enhances their engag

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
bandjoun station Published on 29.04.2022

Bandjoun Station-Cultural Center

Designed by Barthélémy Toguo and inaugurated in 2008, Bandjoun Station is the first cultural centre in Cameroon. A multi-purpose meeting point, Bandjoun Station includes a…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top