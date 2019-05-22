European investor set to establish Rwanda football academy

The Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) and INEOS Europa AG on Wednesday sealed a partnership to establish a multi-million football academy in the East African country.The chemical giant INEOS, is owned by Britain’s richest man Jim Ratcliffe, it said.

Once it starts running, the academy is expected to give local youngsters a shot at making it into European football markets.

Speaking at the occasion,David Thompson,the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at CEO INEOS Europa, said: “INEOS is excited about getting into partnership with Ferwafa.”

He added: “We are interested and keen on this project. We are grateful and looking forward to having an academy in Rwanda”.

Currently, Rwanda sports officials are in advanced talks to identify potential site where the new academy will be established in the next few months, it said

According to INEOS Chairman, Jim Ratcliffe’s vision for the academy is to give young footballers from Rwanda the opportunity to become better players at a world class facility in their home country.

Once the academy has been built, FERWAFA will be responsible to help identify potential candidates and staff for selection to the academy and in the development, coaching and football related needs of the academy.

The academy will include three full size pitches (mix of synthetic and natural surfaces), some 5 a side pitches, a High-Performance Centre to include gym, medical facilities, teaching rooms, study areas, offices, laundry, kitchen, dining facilities and a social area.

The complex is designed to provide accommodation for up to 96 students, and associated security and administration facilities, it said.