European special forces to deploy in Mali

The fight against terrorism in Mali will soon enjoy a big boost with the proposed creation of a European Special Forces Unit, French Army Minister Florence Parly, on tour in the Sahel region, announced in Bamako.By Mohammed Dagnoko

“We have decided to create a European Special Forces Unit. From 2020, French special forces alongside the special forces of our European partners will be deployed in Mali,” the French minister said.

According to her, this unit will be called Takuba, which means “sword” in Tamachek.

Speaking at the end of a meeting with Malian leader, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta on Tuesday, she expressed France’s desire to “strengthen its support for Mali”.

Parly added: “The fight against terrorism is a long-term one. A war is not evaluated in each of the battles that are fought”.

This visit comes after the death of French brigadier, Ronan Pointeau who was killed by an explosive device in an attack along the Niger border for which DAECH claimed responsibility.

Before arriving in Bamako, she was in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, where she announced the launch of an operation in the three-border zone between Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger called “Bourgou4” to tackle terrorist groups.