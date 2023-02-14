Evangelical Church Of Cameroon Applauds Marcel Niat’s Acts Of Reconciliation

The honorary president of the EEC and also president of the Senate received the newly elected board of the church on February 13.

The election of the new executive of the Evangelical Church of Cameroon was marred by numerous scandals and irregularities for the past six years. After several postponements, the elections were finally held last December 2022. They resulted in the victory of Pastor Billa Mbenga as national president of the EEC for a five-year term.

After his election, the new national president, accompanied by members of his office, visited the EEC‘s honorary president on 13 February 2023. He took the opportunity to detail his roadmap and to salute the reconciliation actions of Marcel Niat Njifenji when the church was going through crises. The Senate President took the opportunity to congratulate the new board and reassure them that he will continue to support the church’s growth.