Evarist Ndayishimiye sworn in as Burundi President

Burundi’s newly elected president, Evariste Ndayishimiye, was sworn in on Thursday morning in the city of Bujumbura.A candidate of the ruling National Council for the Defence of Democracy-Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD), General Ndayishimiye won the 20 May presidential election.

He polled 68.72 percent of the vote ahead of opposition candidate Agathon Rwasa of the National Council for Liberty (CNL) who managed 24.19 percent of the ballot.

Ndayishimiye’s predecessor, Pierre Nkurunziza, whose term of office was due to end on August 20, 2020, died on June 9 following a heart attack, according to the Burundian government.