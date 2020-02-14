Ex-Botswana leader appointed chair of Ibrahim Prize committee

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation has appointed former Botswana president Festus Mogae as the new chair of the Prize Committee for the Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership, APA learnt here Friday.Mogae succeeds former Organisation of African Unity (OAU) secretary general Salim Ahmed Salim, who served as chairperson of the committee between 2011 and 2019. The OAU was the precursor to the African Union.

“I am honoured to accept this role and I look forward to working with my fellow committee members,” Mogae said.

He said he was privileged to have been “guided in our work by Salim Ahmed Salim and (late former United Nations secretary general) Kofi Annan, who themselves exemplify so many of the qualities that the Ibrahim Prize celebrates.”

Mo Ibrahim Foundation chairperson Mo Ibrahim said congratulated Mogae on his appointment.

“As a winner of the Ibrahim Prize himself he has first-hand insight into the challenge of leadership in Africa,” Ibrahim said

Working independently of the foundation, the Prize Committee reviews all eligible candidates for the Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership, which recognises exceptional political leadership in Africa.

Launched in 2006, the prize has been awarded six times.