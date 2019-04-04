Ex-Botswana leader refutes money laundering claims

Former Botswana president Ian Khama on Thursday refuted allegations that he was colluding with his South African business associates to launder millions of funds into Botswana via Zimbabwe.Khama confirmed that he flew into Zimbabwe recently but insisted that the visit was not a secret mission as the Zimbabwean government had been notified, adding that he and his entourage were received by protocol arranged by the host country.

“Never at any point was there any discussion or consideration of smuggling money into Botswana. Former President Khama is not a smuggler and has no intentions to venture into the underworld,” read the statement from his office.

It added: “There were no plans for them to be airlifted to a secret venue, as there was no secret mission to be accomplished.”

The statement said Khama is a law-abiding citizen and “continues to uphold the constitution even though some may flout it willy-nilly and only refer to it when it is convenient.”

Khama’s office also shot down media reports that the money that was expected to be smuggled from South Africa into Botswana was for funding Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi’s campaign as the ruling party’s presidential candidate.

Venson-Moitoi is challenging President Mokgweetsi Masisi for the right to leader the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

The BDP is scheduled to hold an elective congress on 5-7 April although Venson-Moitoi wants the High Court to block the conference pending the addressing of what she called a scheme to elbow her out of the race for the BDP presidency.