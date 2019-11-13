Ex-Botswana minority leader rejects parliamentary offer

A former minority leader in Botswana’s Parliament Ndaba Gaolathe has rejected an offer by President Mokweetsi Masisi to appoint him to the House, APA learnt Tuesday.Gaolathe who lost his seat during the just ended elections has confirmed that he was approached to be specially elected member of parliament (SEMP) but rejected the offer.

“…yes there was consideration of my possible appointment but I will have to respect the appointing authority and not give details that could compromise his ability to perform duties of government,” said Gaolathe.

Gaolathe who is the president of the Alliance for Progressives (AP) states that an appointment as SEMP/Cabinet member would have meant that he relinquish any activism in pursuit of a new Botswana.

“It would have been an appointment of me as an individual and not as a part of a collective yearning for a new Botswana. The appointment would have precluded my active participation in the building of this vision and of the vehicle, AP, or any other collaborative formations for realising that vision,” he said.

Gaolathe called for changes to the constitution on how members of the cabinet are appointed and their conditions of service.

“In fact, our vision for a New Botswana is to create such a culture, those who disagree with us are invited to contribute their skills and energy in the Executive of the day, but to do this we would need to create a more comprehensive constitutional order on how members of the executive are appointed and the operational conditions under which they serve,” he said.

Botswana’s constitution allows the President to appoint six Members of Parliament through the ‘specially elected’ dispensation.

Gaolathe who is a revered economist was tipped to be minister of Finance had he accepted the offer.

It would have been the first time that an opposition member is appointed outside the ruling party.