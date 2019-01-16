Ex-Botswana presidents clash over governance issues

Botswana’s former President Festus Mogae and his successor Ian Khama are at each other’s throats following a fallout between Khama and the current leader Mokgweetsi Masisi, APA can reveal Wednesday.Mogae recently told the local media that he regrets having chosen Khama as his vice president in 1998.

Asked by Mmegi newspaper to respond to Mogae’s remarks, Khama said Mogae’s “decisions of the past are his to wrestle with as to whether he regrets some of them as mistakes or not.”

He added that “So, having been my mentor for ten years the one thing that gives me comfort at least is that l feel l was in good company with him, as we share something in common, in that I too have the same regrets about similar mistakes.”

Mogae had described Khama as someone who is divisive and someone who will get anything he wants at any cost.

He also revealed that he had chosen Khama to succeed him because he thought he would follow in the footsteps of his father and first President Sir Seretse Khama, who was said to have played a major role in the country’s democracy.

Meanwhile, Masisi and Khama are currently not on speaking terms over the former’s decision to reverse Khama’s policies, and his refusal to appoint Khama’s brother Tshekedi as vice president, according to observers.