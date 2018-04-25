Ex French defender Willy Sagnol backed for Indomitable Lions’ job

Former French defender Willy Sagnol is tipped as one of the leading candidate to get the Indomitable Lions job, sources at the Cameroon Football Federation have hinted journalducameroun.com.

The Cameroon Football Federation has last week began looking into the files of candidates who have applied for the position as the look to wind the list down to three candidates before conducting an interviewing.

However, our source has hinted Willy Sagnol, former French international defender and former coach of French Ligue 1 side Bordeau is the preferred candidate by most leading figures at the Federation including a backing from Samuel Eto’o.

However, others within the Federation have raised an objection to the choice because Willy Sagnol does not have experience coaching in Africa at any level.

The 41-year old was embroiled in a racism scandal while he was still head coach of Bordeau after declaring African players lack the technical abilities, though he later denied his statement carried a racist undertone and even went ahead to appoint Senegal’s Lamine Sané as captain of the team.

However the racism scandal does not sit well with some authorities at the federation and Ministry of sports who prefer to look at other options.

However, all through his career, Sagnol has never been found guilty of racism and many black players have even leapt to his defence.

It is now left to the authorities to make the right choice to fill the vacant coaching position at the helmn of the team.