Ex-Ghana FA boss to appeal FIFA life ban

The former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Chairman and Vice President of CAF, Kwasi Nyantakyi has expressed his intention to contest the life ban and fine imposed on him by the FIFA Adjudicating Committee this week.A statement from Nyantakyi in Accra on Wednesday said: “I wish to express my shock and deep sadness after receiving the decision from the committee. My legal advisors are under my instructions to urgently appeal the decision, as I think it was unfair, harsh and unwarranted.”

“I would use all legal channels available to seek redress and establish the facts I presented to the committee. Even though I have already resigned from all my football positions, it is important I establish the facts with the sole aim of clearing my name,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Ghana and Africa for the overwhelming support and sympathies shown to him in his time of trouble.

Nyantakyi has been banned for life and a fine of US$497,497 imposed on him, following the ruling by the FIFA Committee in a case in which he was found guilty of bribery and other football related offences.