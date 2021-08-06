Ex-Ivorian leader’s private secretary released

Narcisse Ndri, the Principal Private Secretary of Henri Konan Bedie, the head of the Democratic Party of Cote d’Ivoire (PDCI, opposition), was released on Friday, along with “four other” detainees, according to PDCI.“He was released this morning, along with four others,” a source within the PDCI said. The release comes on the eve of the celebration of the 61st anniversary of the independence of Cote d’Ivoire the festivities of which will be marked by a symbolic military parade, due to the Covid-19.

Mr. Narcisse Pierre Ndri was released together with Felix Ange Ndakpli, according to the same source within the Democratic Party of Cote d’Ivoire, a former ally of current President Alassane Ouattara.

PDCI had called for the release of all prisoners at a ceremony marking the launch of this party’s days of solidarity and recollection on 29 April 2021, with particular emphasis on Narcisse Ndri, Alexis Amichia and Ange Ndakpli.

The latter had been incarcerated during the electoral crisis that followed the October 31, 2020 presidential election. Their release comes in the heels of that of several Ivorian personalities, including opposition leaders.