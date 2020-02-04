Ex-Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi dies at 95

Published on 04.02.2020 at 10h21 by APA News

The former Kenyan President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi died on Tuesday morning, while

receiving treatment at a Nairobi Hospital, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced in

a Presidential Proclamation.Moi, who ruled Kenya for 24 years, passed away at the age of 95 in the presence of his family.

“It is with profound sadness and sorrow that I announce the passing of a Great African

Statesman, H.E. Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi, the Second President of the Republic of Kenya,”

Kenyatta said in the proclamation issued on Tuesday.

“His Excellency the Former President passed on at the Nairobi Hospital on the early morning

of this 4th February, 2020; in the presence of his Family,” Kenyatta said in the proclamation.

Kenyatta announced that the former Kenyan leader shall be accorded a State Funeral, with

all appropriate civilian and full military honours.

The Kenyan President further ordered the flag of Kenya to be flown half-mast as an

expression of sorrow.

“The nation will observe a period of national mourning from Tuesday until the day of his

Funeral,” he said.

Moi was hospitalised at the Nairobi hospital with reports indicating that he was being

treated for pleural effusion, a medical condition where excess fluids accumulate around

the lung areas.

Moi took over the reins of power in 1978, following the death of the country’s first President

Jomo Kenyatta. He later handed over power to former President Mwai Kibaki in 2002.

It was under Moi’s rule that Kenya was known to be an island of peace in a troubled region.

However, his legacy will be tainted by abuse of human rights by his administration,

corruption and mismanagement of a once robust economy.

Perhaps the turning point of Moi’s rule was an attempted coup to overthrow his government

in 1982. He ruthlessly cracked down the coup leaders, including Hezekiah Ochuka, the

ringleader, who was eventually executed.

Moi later ruled Kenya with an iron fist since the abortive coup, with his rule marked with the

jailing critics.

Many opposition leaders, university lecturers and student leaders, writers, political

activists, were tortured at the infamous Nyayo chambers located in Nairobi.

In 1982, the National Assembly amended the constitution, making Kenya officially a

one-party state.

However, Moi allowed Kenya to be a multi-party, following international pressure.

He later ruled Kenya for another 10 years before retiring in 2002, when he handed

power to former President Mwai Kibaki.