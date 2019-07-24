Ex-Liberian FA chief found guilty of fraud

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Musa Hassan Bility a former head of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) and member of FIFA Standing Committee, guilty of misappropriating funds from the world governing body for the sport. a statement to APA disclosed on Wednesday.Bility a former member of the CAF executive committee was also found guilty of receiving benefits and found himself in situations of conflict of interest, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The investigation proceedings against Mr Bility, which were formally initiated on 18 May 2018 (following a forensic audit of the LFA), related to the misappropriation of the funds granted under FIFA’s “11 against Ebola” campaign and FIFA Financial Assistance Programme funds received by the LFA in 2015.

It also investigated various payments made by the LFA to (and received from) entities owned by or connected to Mr Bility and his family.

“In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Bility had breached art. 28 (Misappropriation of funds), art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts or other benefits) and art. 19 (Conflicts of interest) of the 2018 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics” the statement from the world football governing body said.

Biility is therefore sanctioned with a ten-year ban from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.

In addition, a fine of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on Mr Bility, to whom the decisions have been sent, pending his reaction.