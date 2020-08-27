Ex-Nigerian President briefs Buhari on peace efforts in Mali

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Mali should be preoccupied with securing the country from the terrorists occupying the country.Receiving the briefings from the ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali and former Nigerian President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Buhari said: “About two-thirds of Mali is occupied by terrorists, and it makes common sense to secure the country, rather than pursuing individual interests.”

A statement by Mr. Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the Nigerian President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Wednesday said that the briefing, was coming ahead of an extraordinary virtual summit by ECOWAS heads of state and leaders, scheduled for Friday.

He disclosed that the sub-region would take a common position on the issue when the leaders meet on Friday, hoping that an amicable and generally acceptable position to all interested parties would be arrived at.

According to the statement, the former Nigerian leader brought President Buhari up to speed on the dialogue with the military coup leaders, who are seeking to stay in power for three years, before holding elections.

“We asked them to allow ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to return to his personal residence, where he would be given tight security, but they said he could travel abroad, and not return to answer questions they may have for him.

“We also told them that what would be acceptable to ECOWAS was an Interim Government, headed by a civilian or retired military officer, to last for six or nine months, and maximum of 12 calendar months.

“The Interim Government would then organize elections to restore full constitutional order,” local media reports on Thursday quoted Dr. Jonathan as saying.

Dr. Jonathan said that his team was allowed to meet with the ousted President, who confirmed that he resigned voluntarily and that he was no longer interested in returning to his former position.