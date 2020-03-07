Ex-president Jammeh’s family evicted from Gambia home

Family members of former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh have been evicted from their home just outside the capital Banjul following an order to that effect by the Justice ministry, APA can report on Saturday.An eviction letter from the ministry dated February 14, 2020 ordered the Jammeh family to leave the property situated at the relatively new Paradise Estate in the west of the country or face forcible removal should they fail to do so.

It said the property was legally owned by one Sankung Fatty who had managed to secure the eviction order.

Witnesses said it was a funereal scene at the estate on Friday as the Jammeh family were removed from the three-bedroom house where Jama Jammeh, a sister to ex president Jammeh has been living for over ten years.

It is not clear how ex president Jammeh acquired the property for her.

Jama Jammeh had worked at State House as a maid for Mr. Jammeh but lost her job shortly after Gambia’s leader of 22 years was defeated in an election and later forced into exile in Equatorial Guinea in January 2017.

Local media reports suggest that she and her immediate family are currently homeless, although this could not be independently verified.

Ex-president Jammeh had lost several of his property to the state at the end of a commission of enquiry was formed to look into his financial dealings and asset acquisitions.