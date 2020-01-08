Ex-President Mahama bemoans spate of fake new in Ghana

A former President of Ghana, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, has bemoaned the increasing spate of fake news in the country, arguing that it can threaten the integrity of the county’s democracy.Interacting with the leadership of the Church of Pentecost on Wednesday, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader cited instances where his social media handles were altered to churn out misleading information.

“We have always assumed that the media of communication are enough channels for providing the public with information as to national policies and governance. But in many cases, it does not happen like that, we have a new media called social media in which you can find a lot of fake news. And so there is a lot of information out there, but there is also a lot of misinformation out there,” he stated.

He noted that although political parties have different ideologies and different perspectives on how policies must be executed for the development of the country, “definitely, the people need to understand what is going on so that they can make an assessment as to whether the policies that are being implemented are right or they are not right”.

Former President Mahama is contesting the December 7 elections on the ticket of the NDC.