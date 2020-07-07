Ex-President Mahama picks Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the December 7, 2020 general elections.Local media reports on Tuesday in Accra said that the announcement of the selection of Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang, followed the unanimous endorsement of her candidature by the hierarchy of the NDC in line with the party’s constitution.

The reports added that former president Mahama, announced his choice in a Facebook post describing the 69-year old educationist as “God-fearing, a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant and a role model.”

But the National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, told journalists on Monday in Accra that the choice of Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang received a two-tier endorsement – Council of Elders and National Executive Committee.

“I can tell you that the running mate of his Excellency John Dramani Mahama for the 2020 general election is Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

“We are certain in our mind that this is a winning ticket. His Excellency John Dramani Mahama ably supported by the competent, trust worthy, honest, sincere and matured Opoku-Agyemang will deliver victory for the NDC in the December elections,” Gyamfi was quoted by the reports as saying.

Speaking on her nomination, Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang described it is a demonstration of inclusive and participatory democracy.

In her acceptance speech Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said: “It is with deep honour and a high sense of gratitude that I convey my acceptance of the nomination by John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer and leader of the great National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be his running mate for the December 7th General Election”.

“I am humbled by the overwhelming endorsement my nomination has received from the founder of the NDC, Jerry John Rawlings, the Council of Elders, the National Executive Committee and the rank and file of our party, as well as the public”.

She said this historic nomination was not a personal achievement but victory for inclusive and participatory democracy, which enhanced the credentials of the country and recognised the towering role women had played over the ages to achieve the progress the nation had made.

“I wish to salute all those who have come before me and pledge to draw deeply from their inspiration,” she said.

“I have worked with Mahama closely and I know he is a man of vision, a leader you can trust, a public servant of integrity and a courageous leader who makes the right decisions in the national interest at all times.

“I pledge to diligently to apply myself and dedicate all the energy in intellect I can muster to ensure a resounding victory for the NDC and for our country, Ghana. So help me God,” she said in a statement issued on Monday in Accra.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, was born in Cape Coast, and attended the Anglican Girls’ School in Koforidua and the Aburi Presby Girls’ School.

She proceeded to the Wesley Girls’ High School in Cape Coast from 1964 to 1971. She completed a B.Ed.(Hons) degree in English and French at the University of Cape Coast in 1977 and obtained her master’s and doctorate degrees from the York University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in 1980 and 1986, respectively.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has chaired more than 20 boards and committees, among them the those of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, the Council of the University College of Education, Winneba, and the Academic Committee of the Ghana Council for Tertiary Education. She is a recipient of the Ghana Women of Excellence Award.