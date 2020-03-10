Ex-President Mahama promises not to disappoint in next administration

The presidential candidate of the leading opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has assured that his next administration will not disappoint Ghanaians.According to him, the inputs of Ghanaians on how governments should run the country have been expressed through the party’s “speak-out sessions” across the country, which will guide the next NDC government to roll out an inclusive government for all.

Mr. Mahama, who made the remarks in Bolgatanga on Monday, during one of the speak-out sessions in the Upper East Region, said: “It is my personal commitment to everyone here today that the next NDC government will not let you down. As I have said, your thoughts, ideas and insights will be carefully considered and included in our manifesto processes and policies and programmes that we will implement when we come into government in 2021.”

“I promise you, I will also use my many years of experience and learning to work and I will use a renewed determination and sense of purpose to serve all Ghanaians to the best of my ability without exception,” local media reports on Tuesday quoted Mahama as saying.

The reports added that the former President lost the 2016 elections to President Nana Akufo-Addo and has relaunched his bid to recapture the presidential seat with a series of campaigns across the length and breadth of the country.