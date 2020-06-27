Ex-President Obasanjo calls for restructuring of Nigeria’s security architecture

Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo has joined the call for the restructuring of the Nigerian security architecture in order to truly guarantee the safety of lives and property of the people,Obasanjo, who spoke at the 2020 edition of the Sobo Sowemimo Annual Lecture organised by Abeokuta Club on Friday, noted that at this point, the destiny of the country is in the hands of every Nigerian.

Speaking on the topic, “COVID-19 and the Nigeria security issues: The way forward” Obasanjo urged Nigerians to chart a new course for socioeconomic developments of the country.

The report by Channels Television on Saturday quoted Obasanjo as saying that “the federal security architecture as organised and operated by the present government cannot give any individual or group hope, let alone assurance of security within Nigeria”.

“Our destiny is in our own hands. In reform and restructuring, security architecture, structure and arrangement must devolve more security responsibility on the community, local and state authorities.”

“Unfortunately, I have recently observed from some writers on the security situation in the North, the feeling or attitude of ‘it serves them right’. We must not gloat at the difficulties or misfortune of others, rather we must empathise.

“Wherever there is insecurity in Nigeria, it must be of concern to all of us. It should not be the attitude of ‘am alright Jack’ or ‘it serves them right’. I believe it should be ‘we are all in one bad boat and we must put all hands on deck to fix it’. Maybe now that we are all feeling the pinch, the collective fixing will be understood and be easy to accomplish,”.he said.

Obasanjo urged Nigerians to take initiative and spearhead actions that will involve “governments and the governed”, leading to the devolution of the security architecture, and responsibility in subsidiarity.

Many eminent Nigerians have been calling for the overhaul of the country’s security system and the removal of the security chiefs in order to stop the killings by bandits and ensure that the Boko Haram insurgents are defeated.