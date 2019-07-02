Ex-President Obasanjo decries poor handling of Nigeria’s diversity

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned that Nigeria is fast losing its identity over the poor management of the country’s diversity.Speaking at the international conference organised at a private university, Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State on Monday, Obasanjo declared that many citizens were unhappy with Nigeria that they wish to walk away from the country.

He noted that Nigeria could have ceased to exist if not for God’s grace and kindness.

In his speech titled “Towards a reunification of the sacred and secular religious intervention in politics”, Obasanjo submitted that both religion and politics affect the welfare and wellbeing of the people.

The former president, however, expressed dismay over the mismanagement of diversity and identity of the nation, saying such had been done with impunity.

According to him, religion, politics, and ethnicity are part of Nigeria’s diversity that must be jealously protected.

“We are badly handling our diversity that we are losing our identity. And for as long as we are doing that, we are not going to get far even if we get anywhere at all. The management of our diversity must be right.

“Religion is part of our diversity. Politics is part of our diversity. Ethnicity is part of our diversity. We must manage our diversity properly. But when you mismanage diversity with impunity, it is particularly annoying. It may lead to what we may not want it to lead to.

“I don’t know of any Nigerian who doesn’t wish Nigeria well. But I know of many Nigerians who are so unhappy with Nigeria that they may walk away from Nigeria. However, I am an incurable optimist about Nigeria.

“I used to say God is a Nigerian. What we have gone through and what we are going through, Nigeria should not be on the map of the world. God has been kind to us; if not, the country would have ceased to exist,” the report by Nigeria’s Sun newspaper quoted Obasanjo as saying.

In his speech, Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, expressed concern that religion has been employed as one of the divisive factors to spread hate and unleash violence in the country.

Osinbajo, who was represented at the event by the Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede, noted that religion, state and politics are institutions that must be employed to promote peace, harmony and development.

He expressed the commitment of the Nigerian government to continue to strive and utilise the mandate of Nigerians to promote the best interest of all citizens.

“The occasional and even persistent misuse by some religious or political actors require the attention of all promoters of peace, freedom and development to converge in Nigeria.

“The goal of religion, the state, international or global politics is the welfare of all creatures, particularly human beings. It is therefore expected that this conference will make its recommendations available to the Federal government of for the improvement of the welfare of all,” he said.

The guest speaker and Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, said that the failure to manage Nigeria’s diversity had resulted in lack of loyalty by its citizens.

“Our country will continue to underperform until all of us, Christians, Muslims, figure out how to manage our diversity,” he said.