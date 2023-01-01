Ex-President Obasanjo endorses candidate of Labour Party

Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, as his preferred contestant for the 2023 general elections.Obasanjo stated in his 2023 New Year message that Obi, the former Anambra State Governor, has an edge in the February 25, 2023 election.

“None of the contestants is a saint, but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline, and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job, particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge.

“Others like all of us have what they can collectively contribute to the new dispensation to liberation, restoration, and salvaging of Nigeria.

“One other important point to make about Peter is that he is a needle with thread attached to it from North and South and he may not get lost.

“In other words, he has people who can pull his ears, if and when necessary. He has a young and able running mate with a clean track record of achievement both in public and private life,” local media reports on Sunday quoted Obasanjo as saying.

On the upcoming presidential polls next month, Obasan said: “I am constrained to write this letter to all Nigerians, especially young Nigerians, friends of Nigeria globally as well as our development partners because of the gravity, responsibility and implications of the collective decision Nigerians, both young and old, will be making within the next two months.

“The last seven and a half years have no doubt been eventful and stressful years for many Nigerians. We have moved from frying pan to fire and from mountain top to the valley.

“Our leaders have done their best, but their best had turned out to be not the best for Nigeria and Nigerians at home and abroad. For most Nigerians, it was hell on earth.

“Those of us who are alive should thank God for His mercies, brace ourselves for the remaining few months of this administration and pray and work very hard for an immediate better future – future of liberation, restoration and great hope and expectation,” he said.