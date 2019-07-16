Ex-President Obasanjo warns of impending genocide in Nigeria

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has written a four-page open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to take immediate action to prevent genocide in the country.The letter signed by Obasanjo’s spokesman, Mr. Kehinde Akinyemi, is the third Obasanjo would be writing to Buhari.

Obasanjo said in the letter released on Monday that insecurity was “eroding the root of our Nigerian community”.

“The issue I am addressing here is very serious; it is the issue of life and death for all of us and for our dear country, Nigeria. This issue can no longer be ignored, treated with nonchalance, swept under the carpet or treated with cuddling glove,” he said.

The ex-military and civilian president accused Buhari of “poor management or mismanagement of diversity” leading to a “very onerous cloud is gathering”.

“And rain of destruction, violence, disaster and disunity can only be the outcome,” he warned, adding that the nation could no longer tolerate the killings.

Obasanjo advised Buhari to convene a national conference to determine the future of Nigeria and to find solution to the security problem.

The letter came at a time when kidnapping and banditry were ruling, especially with the killing on Friday of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Mr. Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of Pan Yoruba Socio-Cultural organization.

She was killed on the Lagos Benin Expressway by gunmen, causing an outrage with some leaders in the South West attributing the crime to Fulani herdsmen.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has commiserated with Fasoranti and gave a marching order for the arrest of the culprits.

The police have announced the arrest of some suspects allegedly involved in the killing.

A spokesman for the Ondo State Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed on Monday night that the suspects were arrested when a team of security operatives stormed the forests in the area near Ore in Ondo State.

The command’s spokesman, however, did not disclose the identities of those arrested.

The Presidency has also cautioned leaders to be mindful of their utterances.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja, warned against politicizing the tragic death of Olakunri.

He said it was incumbent on all leaders across the country to consider their language and its potential consequences.

”Insecurity is an issue that Nigeria must face together as one nation – united.

Times of tragedy like these are not the time for politics. It reveals only disrespect for the departed and her family.

”And we hope that those who stand in positions of influence recognise and understand this,” he said.

He added that President Buhari had already issued a statement expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs. Funke Olakunri and followed up with a telephone call.

”The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has in addition, paid a visit to the grieving family in Akure, Ondo State.

”Her death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family,” the statement added.