Ex-President Rawlings calls for review of Ghanaian Constitution

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has called for a review of the 1992 Constitution that became operations with the birth of the Fourth Republic.Mr. Rawlings, who supervised the promulgation of the document in 1992, to herald Ghana’s return to multiparty democracy, says “there is an unqualified need to reform or rewrite our current constitution” after 25 years of its endorsement.

Addressing cadres and members of the opposition National Democratic Congress at the Nungua Traditional Park in Accra on Tuesday to mark the 40th anniversary of the June 4, 1979 Revolution, Rawlings noted that there are many clauses in the Constitution that no longer serve the interest of the people.

“Over the years, the indemnity clauses have emboldened certain characters to abuse their offices and profit themselves. It is quite evident that a lot of our people are losing confidence in our constitutional mandate,” he said.

The former President therefore proposed that an assembly be constituted with the powers to re-write the constitution.