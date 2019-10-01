Ex Rwanda coach appointed to manage Uganda’s Cranes

The former Rwanda head coach, Jonathan Mckinstry who was sacked in August 2016 over poor results has been appointed on Monday as the new manager for Uganda’s Cranes.He replaces Frenchman Sebastien Desabre who resigned after the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last July.

The 34-year-old Northern Irish was fired by Rwanda after seeing the national fail to qualify for the 2017 African Nations Cup, having lost 2-3 to Mozambique in Kigali in addition to earlier 1-0 defeats to visitors Ghana and hosts Mauritius.

However, the Rwandan government through the Ministry of Sports and Culture has been pushed to pay in full amount $ 202,343 and an additional CHF 20,000 in fine for late payment for the debt owed to McKinstry following the termination of his contract as ruled by the member of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in addition to a further Swiss CHF 15,000 making it a total of $236,341 in March this year.

The decision by the world football governing body follows on from its finding in 2018 that the termination of McKinstry’s contract was unjust.

Reports by the Ugandan media say the young tactician was chosen from among the 137 coaches who applied for the job.

He has been head coach at Bangladesh entity Saif Sporting Club having previously handled the Sierra Leone and Rwanda national teams.