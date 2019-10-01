Ex Rwanda coach appointed to manage Uganda’s Cranes

International › APA

Published on 01.10.2019 at 01h21 by APA News

The former Rwanda head coach, Jonathan Mckinstry who was sacked in August 2016 over poor results has been appointed on Monday as the new manager for Uganda’s Cranes.He replaces Frenchman Sebastien  Desabre who resigned after the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last July.

The  34-year-old Northern Irish was fired by Rwanda after seeing the national fail to qualify for the 2017 African Nations Cup, having  lost 2-3 to Mozambique in Kigali in addition to earlier 1-0 defeats to visitors Ghana and hosts Mauritius.

However, the Rwandan  government through the Ministry of Sports and Culture has been pushed to  pay in full amount $ 202,343  and an additional CHF 20,000  in fine  for late payment for the debt owed to McKinstry following the termination of his contract as ruled by the member of the FIFA  Disciplinary Committee in addition to a further Swiss CHF 15,000 making it a total of $236,341 in March this year.

The decision by the world football governing body follows on from its finding in 2018 that the termination of McKinstry’s contract was unjust.

Reports by the Ugandan media say the young tactician was chosen from among the 137 coaches who applied for the job.

He  has been head coach at Bangladesh entity Saif Sporting Club having previously handled the Sierra Leone and Rwanda national teams.

