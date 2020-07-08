International › APA

Happening now

Ex-Rwandan MP may face criminal charges after damning accusations

Published on 08.07.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The prospect of criminal charges against former Rwandan Prime Minister Pierre Damien Habumuremyi currently under detention at a Police station in Kigali has increased after Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) disclosed Wednesday damning revelations confirming bouncing cheques worth 100 million Rwandan francs that were issued by the former top Government official.Dr Habumuremyi, who  served as prime minister from October 2011 to July 2014, was arrested  on Friday when he went to RIB offices in Kigali to respond to  allegations connected with issuing the cheques.

The arrest comes  after Rwanda’s Ministry of Education ordered In August last year,   Christian University of Rwanda for which Dr Habumuremyi is a legal  representative to pay several million francs in rent arrears after it  was embroiled in a legal tussle with the proprietor of a building used  as its campus.

In an official correspondence seen by APA in  Kigali, the then Rwandan Minister of Education, Dr Eugene Mutimura,  reminded the management of the university that from current assessment  conducted at the private university, the institution had accumulated  debts in respect of unpaid staff salaries, statutory payments to social  security boards and rent for the two university’s campuses in Kigali and  Western Rwanda.

“The university also faces serious governance  and management challenges and inefficient quality assurance mechanisms  to ensure effective teaching and learning,” Mutimura wrote.

In a  related development Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) reported Wednesday  that Former Prime Minister Dr Pierre-Damien Habumuremyi is in debt  amounting to over Rwf1.5bn owed to different creditors including  suppliers, employees and commercial banks among others.

The  alleged crimes were committed between 2018 and 2019 when he was the  rector and owner of Christian University of Rwanda, according to  Dominique Bahorera, the Acting RIB Spokesperson.

Habumuremyi who  has business units in hospitality is alleged to have issued bounced  cheques, and Igihe listed a number of incidents during which he issued  such cheques since last year.

On May 30, 2019, he issued a  bounced cheque worth Rwf28 million, on November 30 during the same year  he issued another cheque worth Rwf38 million.

The following year,  2020, on March 4, he issued a rubber cheque worth Rwf17.5 million, and  on June 30 during the same period he issued another cheque of Rwf10.7  million. (1 USD = 950 Rwandan Franc)

According to reports  Habumuremyi was on several occasions summoned by different entities,  advising him to address the issues he had with creditors and stop the  habit of issuing bouncing cheques but this persisted.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top