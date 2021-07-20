Ex-S/African president’s corruption trial postponed to August

International › APA

Published on 20.07.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

South Africa’s Pietermaritzburg High Court has postponed former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial to 10 August, saying it wants to consider the various factors that have been presented in court by his lawyers.Zuma was set to make a “special plea” to be acquitted without trial, apart from demanding to testify orally as part of this plea. 

His lawyers have also cited violent disruptions preventing them from meeting with him as a key reason for asking for the postponement.

This was in reference to the week-long insurrection that saw KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng shopping centres go up in smoke, and leaving behind over 200 people dead and over a thousand arrested.

However, the National Prosecuting Authority dismissed this as another delaying tactic by the former president.

Zuma and French arms firms Thales face 16 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering related to US$2.1 billion arms deal in 1999.

