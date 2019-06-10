Ex-Senate President donates severance pay to victims of insurgency

The President of Nigeria’s 8th Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has directed the National
Assembly to distribute his severance allowance to the families of three victims of the
insurgency in the North-East.He also directed that the children of late senators be also included in the list of the beneficiaries.
Saraki’s Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, stated that the
severance allowance should be used to support the families of Leah Sharibu, who is being
held by Boko Haram.
He said that part of the money should also be donated to the families of two humanitarian
workers abducted and subsequently murdered by Boko Haram insurgents – Hussaini Ahmed
Khoisan and Hauwa Liman as well as the children of late members of the Eight Senate who
may require financial assistance in furtherance of their education as a Trust Fund is to be
established by the management of the National Assembly for the purpose.
He stated that his decision to use the severance package to support the selected victims of
the insurgency was based on the fact that their cases represented some of the most touching
humanitarian issues debated at the plenary during the four-years of the Eighth Senate and
on which his colleagues and himself made emotional and passionate speeches.
According to him, 20 percent of the severance allowance is to be donated to the family of
Leah Sharibu, while 20 percent is also to be paid to the family of Hauwa Liman, the aid worker
brutally murdered by Boko Haram after she was captured.
Another 20 percent is to be donated to the family of the second aid worker, Hussaini Ahmed
Khoisan, also murdered in the same circumstance by Boko Haram.
The remaining 40 percent should be used by the National Assembly Management to set up
a Trust Fund that will assist children of deceased members of the Eighth Senate who are in
financial need for their education.
“It is my hope that this TRUST FUND should grow with more contributions from my dear
colleagues, present, past and future, who may be moved to put in additional money into it.
“The Clerk of the National Assembly will immediately get an official letter from me mandating
him to act as stated above on the disbursement of my Severance Allowancem” Saraki added.