Ex Uganda military supremo survives assassination bid

Published on 01.06.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

Unidentified gunmen on Tuesday shot and wounded Uganda’s former Chief of Defence Force (CDF), General Edward Katumba Wamala, in what was described as an assassination attempt on the senior officer.Media reports confirmed that Wamala’s daughter and his driver were killed.

General Wamala, a former Inspector General of Police, has become the latest high-profile official in Uganda to be targeted by gunmen riding on motorcycles.

In 2015, Joan Kagezi, a top Ugandan state prosecutor was shot on her way home by motorbike gunmen in Kampala.

On March 17, 2017, AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, who was the then Uganda Police spokesperson was gunned down in Kampala.

Photos and videos on social media showed a shocked and blood-stained General, who is also the current minister of works and transport, standing with his bodyguard behind his bullet-ridden SUV.

He has later whisked away on a taxi motor to Medipal International Hospital in Kampala, the capital.

