Exiled Jammeh pushing for Gambia return?

Former president Yahya Jammeh has been making headlines in The Gambia on Saturday after a leaked audio suggests he is pushing for an end to his nearly three-year exile in Equatorial Guinea and return to his home country.The African Press Agency is privy to the leaked audio in which Jammeh could be heard apparently prodding grandees of his party to bring pressure to bear on the new Gambian authorities to ensure his return to the country.

His Alliance for the Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) are poised to stage a protest later in January to demand what they called Jammeh’s “rightful return as a bonafide citizen” of The Gambia.

Speaking about the planned protest, the audio reveals Jammeh as saying: “The fact of the matter is to get to the authorities and make it clear to them that the agreement must be implemented”.

The former Gambian leader who staged a coup in 1994 and ruled the country until he lost elections to successor Adama Barrow in 2016 was referring to the terms of a joint agreement between the current government and the United Nations, the African Union and West African grouping Ecowas before he left the country.

His volt-face after initially conceding poll defeat to Barrow, plunged the country into a post-electoral crisis which eventually ended when he agreed to the terms of the agreement to give up power and leave the country temporarily.

In recent weeks his APRC stalwarts have intensified their demand for him to be allowed to return to the country and live a life of retirement as a former head of state.

During his tour of Jammeh’s home region of Foni last month, President Barrow had categorically stated that his predecessor may return to the country in the future but pointed out that the former strongman would never expect to rule The Gambia again.

Some among Jammeh’s supporters still entertain home that he would not only make a triumphant return home but would win back the presidency he lost unexpectedly to Mr Barrow.