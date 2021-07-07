Institutional activities › Exness

Exness donates $50,000 to aid Covid-19 third wave initiatives in South Africa

Published on 07.07.2021 at 10h07 by Exness with JournalduCameroun.com

This year, in honour of the holy month of Ramadan, international multi-asset broker Exness held an exclusive trading campaign, where the theme was for traders to raise money for charity through their trading activities. For each trade, Exness gave back a token of appreciation to its clients which also translated to funds being raised for a charitable cause.

Over 20,000 participants took part in the charitable campaign, proceeds from which were used to aid Covid-19 initiatives worldwide. In South Africa, Exness joined forces once more with the Gift of the Givers Foundation.

The Gift of the Givers Foundation is the largest disaster response, non-governmental organisation of African origin on the African continent. It works to unite people, to make a real and telling difference, to create a transparent, honest, and ethical culture, and to help its people and their families.

Exness’ $50,000 donation included additional bed space in both public and private hospitals, ongoing supply of oxygen concentrators, as well as continuing distribution of High Flow Nasal Oxygen machines and oxygen delivery devices to public hospitals.

The donation was also used to provide goodie bags, tea and coffee, to healthcare workers, whose mental health is paramount and has truly taken a hit during the pandemic. Extensive distribution of disposable and reusable masks predominantly at schools was also included in the company’s donation.

This is not the first, nor the last time Exness collaborates with the Gift of the Givers Foundation. In the Spring of 2020, when Covid started its pandemic spread and people were instructed to stay home in order to save lives, food parcels were delivered to families in great need in South Africa and Zimbabwe during the Hunger Alleviation projects.

Exness Regional Director Paul Margarites commented, saying: “We are overjoyed to be able to work with Gift of the Givers for a second year running and to aid them in their significant work. Covid is still very much plaguing the African continent and we feel it is our duty, as a company which places so much emphasis on giving back to the community, to continue making an impact in whatever way we can. We’d also like to thank all of our traders in Africa for being part of making these donations possible.”

For more information on Gift of the Givers and Exness, visit their respective websites at www.giftofthegivers.org and www.exness.com

