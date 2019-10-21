Expectant S/Africans eyeing another Rugby World Cup triumph

South Africa’s Gauteng Province leadership on Monday congratulated the country’s rugby team, Springboks, for advancing to the semi-finals of the 2019 World Rugby Cup tourney taking place in Japan.The Springboks broke the hearts of hosts Japan after beating the Asian side 26-3 on Sunday to earn the right to clash with Wales in the semi-finals of the tournament in Tokyo.

“This (victory) was achieved through hard work, commitment and dedication from our Boks players,” Gauteng Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Sport chairperson William Matsheke said.

He said the victory showed that, with strong character and the will to win, “you can conquer against all odds, considering our players led by captain Siya Kolisi played before a capacity stadium made up of jubilant Japanese fans.”

“Your achievements reminds us of the words of our late and former state President Nelson Mandela on the eve of winning the 1995 World Cup when he said ‘Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire’.”

The official was confident that the win by the Springbok was “close to achieving another Rugby World Cup victory.”

The Springboks are aiming for a third Rugby World Cup victory, having previously achieved the feat in 1995 and 2007.

Could another victory be in the offing for the Springboks after another 12 years of trophy drought?