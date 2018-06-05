Expert canvasses pulling of resources together by African insurance companies

The Executive Director of Law Union & Rock, Mr. Supo Sogelola, has said that African insurance markets must be united to retain large risks.Sogelola said on the sidelines of the just concluded African Insurance Organisation (AIO), conference in Ghana that Africa has too many operators working in it and that these operators should come together to build organisations that have strong capitals that are large and able to take risks and pass it on to reinsurers.

He decried the stand-alone practice of some insurance companies in Africa.

Sogelola told Nigeria’s Vanguard newspaper that insurance should not be a business where people do it just because they want to make money.

He noted that the owners of the business will no doubt declare profit, however, the business is not primarily for making profit.

“It is for making the people comfortable and providing assurances of replacement when there are losses or when risks happen. Countries grow by having sustainable good insurance companies.

“Once this is sustained, unethical practices will not come in because people are not working for themselves.

“We should do the right thing so that going forward insurance will have the respect it deserves. What can insurance operators in Africa do going forward? In Africa we need to look at how we can start to pull our resources together,” he said.

According to him, the insurance world is fragmented, brokers world is fragmented and everything is just in bits and pieces.

He suggested that there could be one organization that has over 100,000 employees over Africa and that there will be standards of salaries, uniformity and all unethical practices will not come in.

The African Insurance Organisation, he noted, ‘’is there to support us, if the regulators in the continent come together and agree on a way forward, we will get there”.