Experts urge ECOWAS to animate implementation of its Conflict Prevention Framework .

The conflict prevention experts, senior officials, partners of the peacebuilding process and regional security architecture stakeholders have urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to demonstrate the leadership required for the development of sustainable mechanisms to generate funds for the implementation of the ECOWAS Conflict Prevention Framework (ECPF).A statement by the ECOWAS Commission on Monday in Abuja said that this was the hallmark of the three-day conference to mark a decade of the operationalisation of the ECOWAS Conflict Prevention Framework (ECPF) which ended on Friday in Abuja, Nigeria.

A communique issued at the end of the conference said that the participants encouraged the Management of the ECOWAS Commission to dedicate a percentage of the Community Levy to the implementation of the ECPF in order to meet the funding challenge relative to fostering endurable peace in the region.

According to the communique, the regional organization was urged to strengthen the communication and collaboration channels between the ECOWAS Commission, Member States, Civil Society and local stakeholders in order to promote a better relationship between regional and national actors, while encouraging the spirit of collaboration and cohesion within the various ECPF implementing directorates.

It added that the participants urged the ECOWAS institutions and agencies to “take deliberate steps towards mainstreaming gender in conflict prevention from the policy formulation to the implementation stage”.

They charged ECOWAS Member States to strengthen good governance practices and discourage reversals of democracy. Importantly, they were implored to develop national policies which target the empowerment of youth and encourage their engagement in peace building initiatives, alongside citizens’ rights protection.

While the Civil Society Organizations (SCOs) in the region were urged to be consistent in their advocacy and demand for the respect of human rights and good governance in Member States, the Development Partners were encouraged among others, to be flexible in its cooperation with ECOWAS on financing conflict prevention initiatives.

The participants also agreed that multi-actor and multi-dimensional efforts are required for successful conflict prevention initiatives, necessitating the strengthening of partnerships between ECOWAS, the United Nations (UN), the African Union (AU), Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and other international bodies.

They highlighted the intervention of ECOWAS in Guinea, Liberia and Niger as success stories, but noted that trans-national crimes, farmer-herders conflicts, cyber-crime, piracy, communal clashes, violent extremism, terrorism, political instability, amongst others form part of the current threats to peace and security in the region.

“In addition to high population growth, the prevalence of out-of-school children and the vulnerability of unemployed which were roundly identified as “some of the most pressing threats to peace and security” necessitating the education of youth on the culture of peace and their engagement in peace building, social and development related projects,” the communique said.

According to the report by the ECOWAS Commission, deserving officials and peacebuilding activists were given awards for their immense contributions to conflict prevention at the end of the conference.

It added that the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, led the list that included the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, General Francis Behanzin, Mahamane Toure, Halima Ahmed, Salamatu Suleiman, Abdel-Fatau Musah, Aderemi Ajibewa, Director, Political Affairs, Cyriaque Agnekethom, Lat Gueye, Sintiki Ugbe, Pascal Holliger, and Tunde Afolabi.